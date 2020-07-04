Coronavirus - Kenya: Importance of Community Health Volunteers in COVID-19 awareness

The community health volunteers will be key in supporting COVID-19 Home based care, creation of awareness in the Community through Health Education & mobilizing communities for targeted screening among other duties.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
