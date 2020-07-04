Covid-19: MINSA reaffirms strengthening of medical equipment

Cuito, ANGOLA, July 4 - The 18 provinces of Angola will be reinforced with 20 ventilators, as part of the measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic, said Friday here the Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta. ,

According to the Health Minister, Angola has 700 ventilators to support the fight against Covid-19, recently acquired from China, in a government investment.

Silvia Lutucuta said that the equipment, 255 of which are non-invasive, is part of the batch of 544 tons of diverse clinical material ordered to stop the disease, which has already killed 17 people in the country.

According to the minister, 90 percent of the equipment purchased abroad also includes 12 million masks, as well as 170,000 biosafety kits (suits, gloves, masks, goggles and boots).

By the way, Silvia Lutucuta, who was speaking to the press during the working visit of a few hours to Bié, on Friday, as part of the actions to verify the preparation of local health units, reaffirmed that the intention is to ensure that local health units have the capacity to respond to requests.

In relation to the province of Bié, the minister acknowledged having prepared the necessary conditions, reiterating the need for a continuous focus on raising the population's awareness of compliance with prevention measures (mandatory use of the mask, constant hand washing with water and soap, alcohol gel, distancing between people and others).