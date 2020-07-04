Fran Briggs Releases the Best of Summer Reading, 2020
List showcases bestselling and novice authors’ literary talent, influence, and originalityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you love reading books, any summer is a good one. American Journalist, Fran Briggs recently announced the Best of Summer Reading, 2020. The list puts the spotlight on a select few of endlessly talented and distinguished authors.
Consideration as an honoree was generated by submissions from artists or their management. The vast array of authors represent both bestselling and new talent. Featured are writers who have appeared on stages, television, radio stations, and blogs around the world.
“When it comes to summer, books, and the people who love them, this is an extraordinary source," stated Briggs. “It’s an opportunity for the authors to showcase their unique talents while capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a mass appeal of great subjects. Selections include mystery; health and fitness; Black history; personal development and romance."
The 'Best of Summer Reading, 2020' is organized by title, publisher, and author(s). It also includes a link for additional information and purchase. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. The Morning You Meet You (Extreme Overflow Enterprises) by Yolanda Lewis
In life, you can be anything you want to be, but the most important thing to be is yourself. https://www.amazon.com/Morning-You-Meet/dp/0988599813/
2. The Road (Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Random House Inc.) by Cormac McCarthy
The searing, post-apocalyptic novel about a father and son's fight to survive. https://www.amazon.com/Road-Vintage-International-Cormac-McCarthy-ebook/dp/B000OI0G1Q
3. Our Red Skies — Free-spirited African American Adventurers Who Know No Boundaries (http://www.pamricedesign.com) by P.C. Rice
Real adventurers appreciate being in-tuned with mother nature. They have a sixth sense, a necessary intuitive tool to achieve the task at hand, it is called survival. https://bit.ly/2wFpZXO
4. Love of My Life (Tranquil Moments) by Jahzara
Finding true love is a gamble and the odds always seemed to be against Dr. Gia Black. Tragedy had struck one too many times. https://www.amazon.com/Love-My-Life-Jahzara-Bradley/dp/0988279428
5. Death: Before & After, A Survivors Guide (Cresendo Publishing) by Mimi Amaral
Aspects that may be present along the spectrum of the end-of-life journey: from executor and medical directive, hospice care, and palliative care, to family dynamics, funeral arrangements, and the logistics. https://www.amazon.com/Death-Before-After-Survivors-Guide-ebook/dp/B07ZJYG9WB
6. America On Trial for Reparations (Saving Our Seeds) by Phala Nazarine and Nigeria Rami
The sole purpose of obtaining reparations for African descendants in the United States. https://americaontrialforreparations.com/
7. Queen Vernita Conquers the Volcanic Islands (Archway Publishing) by Dr. Dawn Menge
In this continuing tale, an adventuresome queen travels outside her castle to the Volcanic Islands, where she learns how important it is to respect the natural wonders of her kingdom. https://www.drdawnmenge.com
8. Goat Crazy (CreateSpace) by Pat James How to raise and protect a flock of goats. https://www.amazon.com/Goat-Crazy-Complete-Keeping-Guide-ebook/dp/B00A81H5KY/t&sr
9. Lander's Legacy: Book 1 of Stone Sovereigns (Shadowfall Publishing) by C. S. Wachter
When Lander's grandfather dies, he sets out on a journey to find the truth of why his grandfather called him special; the truth of his legacy will take him to the center of the earth. cswachter.com http://www.cswachter.com
10. All Gain, No Pain: The Over-40 Man's Comeback Guide to Rebuild Your Body After Pain, Injury, or Physical Therapy (Personal Record Media LLC) by Bill Hartman and Zac Cupples
Regain a lean, muscular physique and stay pain-free. https://www.amazon.com/ALL-GAIN-NO-PAIN-Comeback-ebook/dp/B075VJYSD2
