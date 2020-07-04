Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on warrant, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Mischief, & Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302757
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 / 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Pond Road, Woodbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Mischief, & Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Kyle Neill
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Thompson
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/03/20 at 1744 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from Matthew Thompson advising he was being threatened by his landlord Kyle Neill. Vermont State Police responded to the complainant’s residence in Woodbury. Investigation revealed Neill had threatened Thompson and damaged Thompson’s property. Investigation also revealed Neill to have an active warrant in Washington County for failure to appear. Troopers located narcotics on Neill while he was being searched incident to arrest. Neill was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently transported to Barre City PD and lodged on the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/20 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191