Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on warrant, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Mischief, & Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 / 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Pond Road, Woodbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Mischief, & Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Neill

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Matthew Thompson

AGE:  32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 07/03/20 at 1744 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from Matthew Thompson advising he was being threatened by his landlord Kyle Neill. Vermont State Police responded to the complainant’s residence in Woodbury. Investigation revealed Neill had threatened Thompson and damaged Thompson’s property. Investigation also revealed Neill to have an active warrant in Washington County for failure to appear. Troopers located narcotics on Neill while he was being searched incident to arrest. Neill was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently transported to Barre City PD and lodged on the warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/20 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: attached

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

