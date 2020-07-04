Africa.com kicks off another five sessions of its successful webinar series in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders - the largest ever gathering of c-suite executives in Africa. The series kicks off on Wednesday, July 8 at 16:00 South Africa time.

The first in this next series of five webinars, Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa, explores the many ways in which African consumers have shifted towards digital products and services over the last three months. The discussion will explore how Africans are shifting towards delivery takeaways with UberEats, how telemedicine has taken a huge leap forward, how distance learning is gaining ground, and how contactless payments are the next big thing in the mobile payment space. To round it all off, the chief operating officer of Silicon Valley’s leading online tech business magazine, TechCrunch, will comment on how these trends dovetail with the digital consumer trends taking hold in the U.S.

Dr Funmi Adewara, Founder and CEO, Mobihealth International

Ned Desmond, COO, TechCrunch

Mark Elliott, Division President, Mastercard, Southern Africa

Wambura Kimunyu, CEO, Eneza Education

Makano Mosidi, CIO, Corporate Investment Bank, Standard Bank

Dayo Olopade, Author, The Bright Continent - Moderator

Ailyssa Pretorius, Regional General Manager, UberEats Sub Saharan Africa

Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders have registered for the series, with several thousand participating in each webinar. Registrants come from 123 countries - 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world.

10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya. If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

