Apollos University Announces Launch of New Certificate Programs in Addition to its Current Certificate Programs
The new certificates, in combination with the degrees and certificates already offered, provide much sought-after credentials to individuals seeking short term, career advancing knowledge and skills.”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollos University is proud to announce the launch of new, accredited certificate programs. Dr. Robin Westerik, EVP and Provost of Apollos commented that “These new certificate programs, in combination with the degrees and certificates already offered at Apollos, provide much sought-after credentials to individuals seeking short term, career advancing knowledge and skills. The best thing is that these programs are stackable, and students can earn the certificates while completing their chosen degree or choose to enter the full degree program after completing the certificates. All classes in each certificate are credit bearing and can be transferred into the appropriate Apollos degree program. They are also can be submitted for possible transfer into another university. It’s a win-win.”
The new certificates include:
Certificate in IT Security
Certificate in Web and Mobile Development
Certificate in E-Commerce Development
Certificate in Database Design & Administration
Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Innovation
Postgraduate Certificate in Managerial Finance and Accounting
Existing certificates include:
Certificate in Global Leadership
Certificate in Supply Chain Management
Certificate in Marketing
Certificate in Financial Management
Certificate in Business Management
Apollos is currently institutionally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), recognized by CHEA, and is approved to operate in all 50 states via state authorizations. The new certificates have also been approved in a candidacy status by the Middle States Associations Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Education (MSA-CESS).
As America goes back to work, employers are looking for candidates who have invested in themselves and advanced their knowledge and skill sets. To learn more about how you can earn an Apollos certificate and advance your career and leadership skills, visit Apollos University and engage our team in a live chat. Or you can email info@apollos.edu to begin the conversation and find out how Apollos can be the gateway to your future!
