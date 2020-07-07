Apollos University Announces Middle States Accreditation Candidacy
As the terms national and regional accreditation are removed, it is important that all institutions align ourselves with accreditors that support our missions and the goals of the students we serve.”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollos University is proud to announce that the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Education (MSA-CESS) has approved Apollos as a candidate for accreditation for the professional development, certificate programs. Apollos is currently institutionally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), recognized by CHEA, and is approved to operate in all 50 states via state authorizations.
Need an accredited degree but your professional or personal life makes traditional programs impractical? Have a degree, but need short term, career advancing credentials? Apollos University is your solution. Besides advancing careers through degrees from the associate to the doctorate level, Apollos University also offers bachelor level, graduate, and post-graduate certificates in business and information technology. You can complete your chosen degree or certificate completely online from a distance or take our hybrid classes at the Great Falls, Montana location. All classes in each certificate program are credit bearing and can be transferred into a degree program.
Of the candidacy announcement Dr. Scott Eidson, President of Apollos University, stated “As we know, the COVID-19 situation has changed everything. As America goes back to work, employers are looking for candidates who have invested in themselves and advanced their knowledge and skill sets. And, per the U.S. Department of Education’s ruling, starting July 1, 2020, the face of accreditation is changing and the perceived differences between national and regional accreditation fall away, it is important that all institutions align ourselves with accreditors that support our missions and the goals of the students we serve. It is therefore a privilege and an honor to announce that Apollos is constantly working to meet additional standards of quality assurance and provide the best possible credentials for its current students, our diversified and growing alumni, and our future stakeholders.”
To learn more about how you can earn an Apollos University certificate and advance your career and leadership skills, visit Apollos and engage our team in a live chat. Or you can email info@apollos.edu to begin the conversation and find out how Apollos can be the gateway to your future!
