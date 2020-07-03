K92 Mining Inc. Provides Update on Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kora Deposit Resource Estimate

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) announces that, further to the updated resource estimate for the Kora deposit at the Company’s Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea (see May 19, 2020 Press Release: K92 Mining Inc. Reports Significant Resource Increase at High-Grade Kora Deposit), in consideration of the potential delays in obtaining signatories and certificates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be postponing the filing of the technical report that is required to be filed by July 3, 2020, pursuant to section 4.2(l)(j) (technical report filing) of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).



On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has enacted BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (“BCI 51-517”).

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-517 with respect to the requirement of section 4.2(l)(j) (technical report filing) and 4.2(5)(iii) (filing deadline) of NI 43-101, to file a technical report within 45 days of the May 19, 2020 disclosure, to support the first-time disclosure of a material change in mineral resources from the most recently filed technical report with respect to the Kora deposit at the Company’s Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the NI 43-101 technical report and currently expects to have it filed on or before July 31, 2020.

Until the NI 43-101 technical report is filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed through news releases.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

