Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,228 in the last 365 days.

AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19); 3rd July 2020

SAMOA, July 3 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; By the powers of Article 106 of the Constitution, the Head of State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening signed into law the following new amendments to the Orders COVID 19 State of Emergency Orders.

Public gatherings: (a) combined church services (tapuaiga tuufaatasi), meetings and Tofiga a Ekalesia are permitted but attendance is restricted to 50 couples; (b) social distancing of 2 meters is to be observed; and (c) the church Minister (faifeau) is to ensure the 2 meter social distancing in the church is adhered to.

Church and Congregations only can have luncheons (to’onai) on Sunday.

Hotels and Restaurants: New Amendments (a) non-guests are permitted to have lunch and dinner on Sundays from 12:00 noon – 10:00pm. Restaurants are opened: (a) for Sunday from 12:00 noon to 10:00pm for take away only;

And Inter-island domestic ferry services between Upolu and Savaii is still banned.

The rest of the State of Emergency Orders is still in force. This Order commences on 5th July 2020.

July 3, 2020

You just read:

AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19); 3rd July 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.