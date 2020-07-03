Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Star & Creator Of New Animated Comedy Show "The High Life", Ralph Brekan, Set To Premiere This Month On Amazon Prime

Animated Comedy TV Show, "The High Life"

Creator and Star, Ralph Brekan

​“The High Life”​ Premieres Worldwide ​July 27th, 2020 ​on Social Club TV via Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, & Viacom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2018 Telly Award-winning artist and actor Ralph Michael Brekan has collaborated with Ronin Content to broadcast his new animated TV series, "The High Life", which will be premiering on the Social Club TV channel later this month and available on streaming platforms such as Pluto TV/Viacom and Amazon Prime. RONIN is a content creation, development, production, and publishing company that produces innovative on-demand creative content, original shows, and IP that is distributed to an audience of millions across 18+ networks. President and CEO of Ronin Content, Joshua Otten, has personally selected “The High Life” for Fall 2020 Social Club TV programming.

“The High Life ” is set to air weekly on Ronin’s new Social Club TV channel, which distributes adult medical and recreational cannabis-related, content. Keeping in tune with the theme of the channel, Brekan’s new animated comedy follows the adventures of “Stevie Stoner.” Stevie lives the high life, 24 hours a day seven days a week. For Stevie, it’s 4:20 forever. Brekan, an emerging television actor with appearances on NCIS, Westworld, and Baskets, plays the lead character, Stevie Stoner.

“I co-created the show with my wife and studio partner Theresa Brekan”, states Brekan. The Brekan’s own and operate Artorama Studios, a boutique animation studio focused on limited 2D cartoon animation. When it came to casting, both Brekan and his wife saw the importance of inclusiveness and cast Jamaican voice actors Brent Onenuh and Damion Graham to play the roles of fictional reggae musicians "Rasta Ron" and "Reggae Mon".

Make sure to check out the worldwide premiere of “The High Life” on July 27th, 2020 on the Social Club TV channel available on these streaming devices: Pluto TV / Viacom, Amazon Prime, ish/sling (vod and linear), The Roku channel - pitch + aggregator, IMDB TV, AppleTV+, Tubi, TVOD Vimeo EST, Google Play, iTunes- push, Xumo, Overdrive, Hoopla, Kanopy, Comcast, Indemand, Vizio, Samsung +, Android TV, and via the SocialClubTV app downloadable for free at: https://www.thesocialclub.tv

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications


