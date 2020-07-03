How can US businesses improve competitiveness by using American made machines without a huge investment?
RaaS can be a great cost-effective choice for small and medium sized businesses that would otherwise not be able to afford industrial automation equipmentLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AAA20 Group Collaborative Palletizer is a robotic palletizer that is designed to work, along with people safely stacking boxes onto a pallet for transportation (hand in hand). How safe? Collaborative robots or cobots, are robots intended for direct human robot interaction within a shared space. Collaborative Robots applications contrast with traditional industrial robot applications in which robots are isolated from human contact. In the past, if you wanted to automate the process of putting boxes in a pallet for transportation it would cost you somewhere in the range of 100-500 thousand dollars, now instead you can rent a robot for 4-8 thousand dollars a month. The business model of buying and selling industrial equipment is evolving. The convergence of cloud-based solutions for software licensing is now spilling over to manufacturing infrastructure.
In order to better understand what the concept of RaaS (Robot as a Service) is, it is worth comparing it to SaaS (Software as a Service) which provides software on a subscription basis that is hosted by a third-party provider, some famous examples of these subscription services are Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zoom, Cisco, Office 365. In turn RaaS provides a similar subscription-based service only it’s for leasing robots. RaaS provides a scalable solution that is not a long-term investment and can change according to the customer’s needs and demands.
The type of service that the Collaborative Palletizer provides is a B2B solution at a substantially lower cost than actually having to invest in the equipment for your company. It provides an on demand solution and the customer pays for the cost of leasing the equipment for a fixed period of time or for a specific project. The robot will be programmed for the needs of the specific project providing an intelligent and accurate solution while helping decrease staffing costs. Thus the customer will be provided with much more than just a machine but with a tailor-made solution for their company’s needs. The RaaS market where robots are being used as services instead of products, integrating robotics, AI and cloud computing, has been increasing in size substantially and is forecasted to grow even further in the coming years. In this ever expanding and competitive market, some similar companies to AAA20 that provide automation services to businesses are the European based Flexlink and PalletizUR,
A small or medium-sized business could not otherwise afford buying this type of industrial equipment, by leasing the Collaborative Palletizer the operating costs of your company can be minimized while productivity will substantially increase. As emphasized by the founder of AAA20 Group, Kurle “robotic automation in the past years has not been a real option for small- and medium-sized businesses because of the cost-prohibitive initial investment. Now RaaS offers them flexibility, scalability, and lower cost of entry compared to traditional robotics programs.”
The AAA20 Group works with top US based and world renowned machine automation manufacturers for their robots such as Yaskawa, Omron Automation, ABB, FANUC and Universal Robots. The group’s cooperation with these top suppliers ensures that the automation solutions offered are of the highest quality and technology, with manufacturers that are on the cutting edge of technological advancements. This means that the robot you will be leasing will have some of the most technologically advanced features without needing to commit long-term to a piece of machinery that will, due to the changing speed of technological progress, become obsolete very quickly.
The option of leasing a robot is very flexible and helps you upgrade your equipment easily without any commitment and you can modify your subscription with various add-ons such as installation, spare parts, and maintenance. As the group’s founder explains “the collaborative palletizer model has been well received by many businesses despite the fact that the decision to use automation equipment is postponed during a crisis due to the unstable market conditions, but once they find out that renting a robot costs the same as labor it’s a no-brainer decision.”
