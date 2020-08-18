Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Maryland Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Maryland to please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had asbestos exposure.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Maryland to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The financial compensation for a person like this does not involve suing the navy-but rather companies that supplied insulation, machinery or parts on a ship or submarine that contained asbestos.

"Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy never get compensated-because they did not know the $30-billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. The average age of the person we are trying to identify is 60 years old or older and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. If this sounds like you or your loved one-please call 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation with the lawyers at Karst von Oiste. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Maryland’s for than two dozen power plants, shipyard workers Baltimore, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maryland. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.