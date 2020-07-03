Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Landmarks to Be Lit in Recognition of July 4th

One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Kosciuszko Bridge, H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds, Niagara Falls, Olympic Ski Jumps, Olympic Center, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge and Park Avenue Viaduct to be Illuminated

 

Iconic Landmarks Will Be Lit Red, White and Blue in Celebration of Independence Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit in celebration of July 4th, including One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Kosciuszko Bridge, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building, the State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the New York State Fairgrounds, Niagara Falls, Olympic Ski Jumps, Olympic Center, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge and the Park Avenue Viaduct. All landmarks will be lit red, white and blue in celebration of Independence Day.

 

"This year we are celebrating America's independence in unusual circumstances, but even with the ongoing uncertainty of a global pandemic, it's important to take time to reflect and spend time with loved ones if possible," Governor Cuomo said. "My hope is that lighting these landmarks across the state will remind New Yorkers that America has been through crises before, and that together, we will overcome this one too."

