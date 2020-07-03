FIREWORKS BY GRUCCI ONCE AGAIN PARTICIPATING IN THE NATION’S INDEPENDENCE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON DC
America’s “First Family of Fireworks” Contributing Performance in Collaboration with the National Park Service to Celebrate America’s IndependenceBELLPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireworks by Grucci, the premier pyrotechnic show producer, will proudly provide fireworks and pyrotechnics to the National Park Service for a portion of the 2020 Fourth of July production at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This year more than ever, the all-American fireworks performance will be orchestrated to proudly mark the 2020 Independence Day for an anticipated audience of millions on television and socially distanced audience on site. The generous contribution by Fireworks by Grucci, includes breathtaking fire- works, accompanied by creative engineering and dazzling choreography.
Fireworks by Grucci is a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated small business. Known as "America's First Family of Fireworks," the Grucci’s have transformed the night skies to the delight of millions across the globe since 1850, producing celebrations for the official 200th Anniversary of the National Anthem “Star Spangled Spectacular,” and commemorations such as the Centennial of the Statue of Liberty. The Grucci’s have set eleven Guinness World Records including one for the “Largest Aerial Fireworks Shell” and another for the “Largest Fireworks Show.”
“Our family and team are extremely honored with the opportunity to contribute our time and creativity to celebrating America’s ideals and values, especially on this Independence Day after the hardships this country and its people have endured through the impacts of the pandemic.” said Fireworks by Grucci CEO and Creative Director, Phil Grucci, who has personally designed the performance. “We are proud to perform at the Washington Monument and the Lin- coln Memorial to provide fireworks that will celebrate with our fellow Americans, at a time when hope, fellowship and camaraderie are needed the most! We are so proud to collaborate with the National Park Service to present this stunning gift to America.”
Features of the performance will include:
A Daylight Fireworks Finale to compliment the Salute to America final Flyover, at approximately 7:00pm.
The highlight of the evening will include displays from the grounds of the iconic Washington Monument and behind the majesty of the Lincoln Memorial. Grucci has designed a rousing patriotic Salute to America! “U-S- A” will be etched 700 feet in the sky with Grucci’s exclusive SkyEtchingTM technology. Grucci will precisely place multiple refined streaking comets in the sky, in a pattern to display the letters “U-S-A” high above the Washington Monument.
Also featured will be the signature Grucci Gold Flitter Split Comets manufactured here in the U.S.A. in Grucci’s New York factory. The Grucci Gold Flitter Split Comets are a trademark prelude to the world famous Grucci Grand Finale creating a Golden Glitter matrix in the sky to celebrate our brilliant future to come!
The Grucci family is proud to present this fireworks Salute to America!, but encourages all that have the opportunity to witness this performance live, to respect our local health rules and engage in respectful social distancing. Even if we are six feet apart, America and all that it stands for is very close to our hearts!
For more information about Fireworks by Grucci go to www.grucci.com or please click here.
About Fireworks by Grucci:
Fireworks by Grucci is a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated Fireworks Performance Company with its pri- mary design and engineering studio in Bellport, New York. Known as "America's First Family of Fireworks," the Gruccis have transformed the night skies to the delight of millions across the globe since 1850. They are world- renowned for pyrotechnic artistry, scientific innovation and old-fashioned values. Their signature performances in- clude the official celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the National Anthem “Star Spangled Spectacular,” in Balti- more; countless performances in and around Las Vegas, NV.; eight U.S. Presidential Inaugurations; the Olympic Games in Beijing, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and Lake Placid; commemorations such as the Centennial of the Statue of Liberty and star-studded extravaganzas including the grand opening the Atlantis Dubai and the Palm Jumeirah Island in the United Arab Emirates. On New Year’s Eve 2017, Grucci performed at Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, U.A.E. The performance’s grand finale lit the sky with a Guinness World-Record breaking, 2,397 lb., 60” diameter, largest aerial firework shell! Fireworks by Grucci also is the holder of the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Fireworks Display" ever recorded in 2014. The Gruccis reclaimed their “Largest Fireworks Display” title in 2018 with a performance spanned across 58 cities within Saudi Arabia and smashed the Guinness Book of World Record’s preceding mark. More recently, on New Year’s Eve 2020, Grucci once again performed on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and obtained not 1, but 2 Guinness World Records; Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s) Launching Fireworks Simultaneously, and Longest Fireworks Waterfall. With these world records, Fire- works by Grucci is currently an 11-time Guinness World Record Holder!! Additionally, Grucci performed in Las Vegas for America’s Party, the United States’ largest New Year’s fireworks celebration. Phil Grucci currently serves as CEO and Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci, Inc. and Pyrotechnique by Grucci, Inc., the manufacturing entity of the Grucci group of companies that services the United States Department of Defense and other commercial customers.
Contact:
Fireworks by Grucci, Inc.
Lorrie Colichio – lcolichio@grucci.com Mobile: 631-949-4822
Studio: 631-286-0088 ext. 131 grucci@grucci.com
Lorrie Colichio
Fireworks by Grucci
+1 631-949-4822
email us here