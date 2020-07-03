Global Cloud Gaming Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Gaming – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Gaming market will register a 43.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 381.5 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Gaming business, shared in Chapter 3.

Widespread availability of high-speed internet and increasing proliferation of mobile phones, televisions, laptops, and tablets are augmenting the demand for cloud gaming. Reduction in the access time as well as declining cost of purchasing games is further fuelling the demand for cloud gaming. Rising social media and growing number of mobile gamers will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Free-to-play models have successfully attracted many subscriptions which also contribute to the market growth. The growth of e-Sports worldwide will boost the demand for cloud gaming in the coming years.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Gaming market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Gaming value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

Cyber Cloud

GameFly (PlayCast)

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Nvidia

Utomik (Kalydo)

Crytek GmbH

51ias.com (Gloud)

PlayKey

Tencent Cloud

LeCloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

Yunlian Technology

Alibaba Cloud

BlacknutSAS

Baidu

Liquidsky

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Gaming market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Gaming market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Gaming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Gaming by Players

4 Cloud Gaming by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis



Continued……………………



