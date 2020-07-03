Global Propeller Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Propeller Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A propeller is a type of fan that transmits power by converting rotational motion into thrust. A pressure difference is produced between the forward and rear surfaces of the airfoil-shaped blade, and a fluid is accelerated behind the blade. This report focuses on Propeller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propeller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nakashima Propeller

Man Diesel & Turbo

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.Ltd

Michigan Wheel

Kawasaki

MMG

Berg Propulsion (Caterpillar)

Teignbridge

Baltic Shipyard

Veem Limited

Brunvoll Volda

Rolls-Royce

Schottel GmbH.

DMPC

Wartsila CME

Changzhou Zhonghai

SMMC Marine Drive Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Controllable Pitch Propeller

Fixed Pitch Propeller

Segment by Application

Superyachts

Small cruise ships

Medium size boats

