U.S., CHINESE & WORLDWIDE BANKNOTES, SCRIPOPHILY, COINS AND HISTORIC EPHEMERA OFFERED AT PUBLIC AUCTION JULY 7 & 8, 2020
Kingdom of Hawaii. 1844 Wailuku Female Seminary, Hapaumi (1/10) Issued Scripnote. P-Unlisted, 2PE-5, 1.75 c 2.5 inches, This piece of scrip is printed in vermilion ink on thin cardboard.
Zion's Co-operative Mercantile Institution 1871 Issued Stock Certificate with Brigham Young signature as president. Salt Lake City, Utah Territory, 1 Share. Imprinted U.S. Revenue Stamp in middle
The auction by Archives International Auctions will be held at their offices in River Edge, N.J. Offering Rare Banknotes, Coins, Autographs, Stocks and Bonds
“During this difficult time period for our country and the world, we are striving to offer our clients and friends items of historical and collecting interest that have been off the market for decades and should command serious collector and dealer interest as well as add a small amount of enjoyment to everyone’s lives”, stated Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions. “We have included a wide variety or rare, interesting and desirable material to enhance the collections of every level of collector and dealer”.
Included in the first session on Tuesday, July 7th, are consignments from numerous estates and longtime collections with many items having never been offered previously at auction. China features over 150 lots with many high-grade notes. Auction highlights include a Dominion of Canada, 1870 Face Proof Banknote, 25 Cents, P-8ap DC-1cP1, Black without underprint, possibly unique and the only example of this variety graded by PMG; a National Bank of Egypt, ND (ca.1930) Color Trial Uniface Front & Back Proof rarity; a British Armed Forces Special Voucher. 2nd Series, ND (1948). Specimen Banknote, set of 7 different specimens, rarely seen in this format; a $5, Hong Kong, Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China, 1940, Issue in PMG VF 35 EPQ, rarely seen this nice; an Iraq National Bank, 1947 (ND 1955) One Quarter Dinar, P-37 in high Grade, with only 2 other notes grading higher; and a 1904, Korea, First National Bank of Japan. 1 Yen, P-4b. We are also pleased to offer an extremely Rare Kingdom of Hawaii, Wailuku Female Seminary, (ND 1844) Hapaumi (1/10th) issued scrip note rarity with this example never having been offered previously at auction; an extremely rare and very possibly the highest graded example of the Arabian American Oil Co. "ARAMCO", ND (ca.1940-50's). "Senior Staff Coupon" Specimen Scrip Note, one of 2 examples that are being offered at auction from an old estate; and hundreds of issued, specimen and proof banknotes, coins, and scripophily pieces.
Day 2, scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th, will consist of 804 lots of U.S. and World scripophily highlighted by 1871, Utah Territory, Zion's Co-operative Mercantile Institution, a historic Mormon company stock certificate signed by Brigham Young as president and with a U.S. Imprinted Revenue RN-T4; an extremely rare uncut block of 4 specimen U.S. Government Liberty Loan Bond, 1917, 3 1/2% Gold Bond Participation Certificates with a denomination of $10 each; a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 1973 (1996) Specimen Stock Certificate destined to be a modern rarity; a Unique 1863, New York Specimen bond rarity, the Albany and Susquehanna Railroad Company; and an extremely rare U.S., 1946 Armed Forces Leave Bond Rarity, and over 200 lots of rare and desirable Railroad bonds and shares; over 90 lots of mining, oil & gas and navigation stocks and bonds. Additional highlights include 29 lots of rare Mexico Railroad bonds and shares, very possibly the largest and finest offering of these rare certificates ever with many unique in the ABN Archives; An 1825, Spanish, Real Compania de Guadalajara, Loan,£100 Sterling I/U Bond; and hundreds of exceptional stocks and bonds from automobiles to mining to railroads with every topic in between that should appeal to all levels of collectors and dealers.
The U.S. section includes 10 lots of Colonial and Continental Currency highlighted by a U.S. 1899, $1 Silver Certificate, Fr#232 graded PMG Gem Uncirculated 66; a U.S. Gold Certificate, $20, 1882, Fr#1178 in VF condition; a historic 1850 California Gold Rush Era Bill of Exchange issued August 9th, 1850, 1 month before California was granted; 2 different historic Jay Gould autographed Railroad passes for the Erie Railroad, both with rare U.S. Imprinted Revenues on the back; over 80 lots of Obsolete banknotes with may desirable; a large assortment of Security Printing Ephemera and Historic Documents and Ephemera is highlighted by possibly the largest assortment of Whaling Vignette Die Proofs used on a variety of U.S. Obsolete Banknotes, Fiscal Documents and Letterheads, ca. 1830-1870’s. Additional highlights include national banknotes, small and large type notes, college currency and related items. The sale ends with 32 lots of U.S. and world Stamps and Postal History.
Previews will be limited and by appointment only and we will be observing strict safety precautions including the wearing of masks and observing social distancing to protect our team as well as our guests. We will do our best to accommodate anyone who desires additional information and photographs. For questions, please call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.
The online catalog for the July 7th and 8th sale is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 60 .pdf on our website. To pre-register for live internet bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
Archives International is now working on their late Summer and Fall 2020 auctions and are seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com .
You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned for July 7th and 8th, 2020, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.
