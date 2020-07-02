Loyalty360 Launches Loyalty Live Series Featuring Customer Loyalty and CX Thought Leaders
Loyalty Live series kicks off July 7 and will feature interactive discussions with industry experts
As we continually look to bring the best minds in customer loyalty together, we are excited to announce the launch of our Loyalty Live series”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, The Association for Customer Loyalty, is excited to announce the launch of its Loyalty Live thought leadership series. With this series, Loyalty360 will host speakers weekly in a live stream format, featuring conversations on customer loyalty and experience news, trends, insights, and opportunities for marketers.
During the live stream sessions, guests are welcome to tune in to the live broadcast on Loyalty360's YouTube channel, ask questions, and have them answered in real-time. Recordings will also be available on Loyalty360’s YouTube channel after the live sessions.
The inspiration for the series was driven by numerous conversations with Loyalty360 members who expressed the desire to connect with and learn from others in the association in a regular and interactive format. Loyalty360 currently offers a variety of webinars, interviews, articles, videos, and podcasts, but the live stream format will allow viewers to tune in at least once each week to hear from and ask of questions of that episode’s thought leader.
The series will kick off on July 7 at 1 pm ET as Loyalty360 hosts Lonnie Mayne of Red Shoes Living and will continue with several notable industry veterans and experts.
Confirmed Loyalty Live speakers include:
• Lonnie Mayne, Founder and CEO, Red Shoes Living – July 7
• Richard Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Cheetah Digital – July 14
• Jonathan Lacoste, President and Co-Founder, Jebbit – July 17
• Don Smith, Strategy & Chief Analytics Officer, Brierley – July 24
• Dave Andreadakis, Chief Innovation Officer, Kobie Marketing – July 28
“As we continually look to bring the best minds in customer loyalty together, we are excited to announce the launch of our Loyalty Live series,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. “Our members and community are constantly in search of ways to connect with one another, but also want to hear from industry experts on current topics, trends, and insights, especially as many work to navigate a rapidly changing and complex landscape. With the Loyalty Live series, our goal is to bring together industry experts and association members and subscribers for thoughtful dialogue with impactful takeaways that marketers can implement within their own organizations.”
The Loyalty Live series is open and available for anyone to listen in and ask questions. For more information, please visit Loyalty360.org, subscribe to Loyalty360 on YouTube, or contact us at info@loyalty360.org.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we have created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
