Activist Shareholder Responds to Tapinator Press Release
Activist Shareholder rebuts Tapinator Management ClaimsGREAT BARRINGTON, MA, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dear Fellow Tapinator Shareholder,
How would you feel if the Board of Directors of a company that you personally invested $375,000 and owned 4% of for three years, that you are highly critical of because the stock has declined more than 80% during that period, spent the time, effort and substantial shareholder money to dig into your personal business history and find “dirt” from more than 12 years ago?
How would you feel if that Board of Directors failed to highlight the many financial successes you have had in your 40 years of experience in more than $2 Billion of media and telecom deals and instead pointed to some failures caused by the 2008 Financial crash?
Wouldn’t you wonder why they are spending time, effort and shareholder money writing a four page “letter” instead of focusing on running the company and getting the share price up from around $.02 (post-split less than $4) to a one time high of more than $.60 (post-split $99)?
Wouldn't you wonder why they are spending time, effort and shareholder money instead of answering 10 questions (see prior Press Release) that show its failures?
Yes, there are some factual aspects of the four page letter about me that were from 2007-2012. If anyone wants more information, let me know. Suffice to say, the civil case that they highlighted was settled in my favor at less than 3 cents on the dollar.
But more importantly,
How does that have any relevance to the fact that Tapinator has, in my educated opinion, done financially LOUSY over the last three years? The stock has declined from a high of $99 to less than $4.
How does that have any relevance to the fact that management has been paid way TOO much, in my educated opinion, for the job they have done over the last three years?
How does that have any relevance to the fact that the two “independent” Board members own less than 1% of the company and in my educated opinion, are not independent?
How does that have any relevance to the fact that the company filed a Form 15 that effectively gives management total control over the company and financially impairs us, the shareholders, FOREVER?
Personally speaking, do you want the Company to spend the time, effort and our shareholder money to look into your personal background if you criticize management performance? In my personal opinion, that wreaks of Nazi tactics. Since Ilya, Andy and I are all Jewish, they should understand and appreciate what they are doing and how this is a relevant analogy and how they should be ashamed.
If anybody wants more information about me, feel free to reach out.
Your fellow Tapinator Shareholder,
David Unger
Shareholder of 21,875 shares of Tapinator, Inc.
DWUNG@aol.com
413 645 3357
