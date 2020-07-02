Attorney General Moody Names 2019-2020 Seniors vs. Crime Advocate of the Year

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am pleased to name Jean Sporrier this year’s Seniors vs. Crime Advocate of the Year. Jean has dedicated countless hours towards helping seniors combat fraud and did not hesitate to step up in a call to serve as office manager of her Seniors vs. Crime office when her predecessor resigned unexpectedly. I want to thank Jean, our nominees and all our great volunteers who help us fight fraud and protect Florida’s great seniors.”

Since joining the Port St. Lucie Seniors vs. Crime office in May 2018, Sporrier continues to far exceed expectations by dedicating countless hours towards the mission of Seniors vs. Crime. When the office manager of this location suddenly resigned due to health issues, Sporrier did not hesitate to step in and oversee operations, including moving the office to a new location, all while continuing to work cases. As a highlight, last year, Sporrier’s office successfully completed repairs and saved $9,500 for a client that contacted her office for help.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Moody named Sporrier and four other volunteers Super Senior Sleuths for their exceptional work through Seniors vs. Crime. All five volunteers were nominees for the Advocate of the Year Award.

