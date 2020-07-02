Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWC stocks Lake Marian with largemouth bass

In June, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management stocked almost 7,000 largemouth bass fingerlings in Lake Marian to further enhance the species’ population.

Lake Marian is a 5,739-acre lake that is part of Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area in Osceola County. It is a productive fishery that has historically been known for crappie fishing but also has a quality bass fishery.

The largemouth bass stocked by FWC biologists were surplus fish that were produced at the Richloam Hatchery looking for a home. Regional fisheries biologists recommended Lake Marian as a lake that would benefit from supplemental bass stocking to boost recruitment to the adult population.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Laura Rambo at 850-488-0520 or Laura.Rambo@MyFWC.com

