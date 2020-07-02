Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Putnam County Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with Barclays Bank PLC

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Putnam County Bank, Hurricane, West Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated July 1, 2020

The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Barclays Bank PLC, London, England and Barclays Bank PLC New York Branch, New York, New York Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 Terminated June 25, 2020

