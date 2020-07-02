Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roadway Surface Treatment Work Begins Across Various Routes in the Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor Titan Industrial Services of Baltimore, MD will begin high friction surface treatment placement work starting on Monday, July 6, along various routes in the District 9 region, which includes, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties.

Work will take place on the following Routes; the order is the anticipated travel direction of the contractor.

Huntingdon County: Route 305 in Jackson Township.

Blair County: Route 36 in Logan Township.

Cambria County: Route 160 in Summerhill Township and Route 3037 in the City of Johnstown and East Taylor Township.

Somerset County: The Northbound off ramp of US 219/403, Conemaugh Township

Bedford County: Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Juniata Township, Route 96 (Hyndman Road), Londonderry Township (2 locations).

Fulton County: Route 522 at Gem Curve in Belfast Township.

Traffic will be controlled by daylight flagging and delays are possible. Work at each location can take wo to six working days. All work is weather dependent.

The cost of this project is $1 million. All work on the contract is to be completed by late-October 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

