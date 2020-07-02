Route 208 Pulaski Road Bridge Washing Underway in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities are underway on Route 208 (Pulaski Road) in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Route 208 bridge over the Shenango River weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 10 as crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct bridge washing activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

