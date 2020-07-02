Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 208 Pulaski Road Bridge Washing Underway in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities are underway on Route 208 (Pulaski Road) in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Route 208 bridge over the Shenango River weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 10 as crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct bridge washing activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

