Culvert Replacement Project to Start Wednesday in Village of Kinney

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a steel pipe culvert in the Village of Kinney is set to begin Wednesday, July 8. The culvert spans Orebed Creek on Route 4016 (Irish Settlement Road) in Genesee Township, Potter County, and replacing it will remove the structure from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT intends to begin excavation Monday, July 6. Beginning Wednesday, July 8, the road will be closed at the culvert site and a detour using Route 4023 (Eleven Mile Road) Route 44, Route 244, Route 4025 (Brizzie Hollow Road) and Route 4027 (Ore Bed Run Road). This detour will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

The existing culvert was built in 1930, is nine-feet long, carries an average of 124 vehicles daily and is currently weight-limit posted at 13-tons for single and combination vehicles. Replacing it will eliminate those postings.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Potter County Maintenance and The L.C. Whitford Company, Inc. of Wellsville, NY. PennDOT will perform demolition of the existing structure, prep work for installation of the new precast reinforced concrete box culvert, and complete backfilling once the new culvert is installed. The contractor will install the new culvert and complete approach paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. The project cost is $225,700.

PennDOT anticipates completing the work by the end of July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

