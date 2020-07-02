Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported July 1, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Richard Desautels (age 22) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-1880AG

On July 1, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Richard Desautels with one count of first-degree robbery; one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery; two counts of carrying a pistol without a license; one count of discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, resulting in injury; one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license; one count of using a firearm while committing a violent crime; and two counts of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 18, 2019 and October 23, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Kent County Superior Court.

Allie Krueger (age 21) Nashua, NH P1-2020-1880BG

On July 1, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Allie Krueger with one count of first-degree robbery; one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery; one count of carrying a pistol without a license; one count of discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, resulting in injury; one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license; and one count of using a firearm while committing a violent crime.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 18, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Kent County Superior Court.

Xavier Vilaysack (age 21) Providence, RI P1-2020-1881AG

On July 1, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Xavier Vilaysack with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, one count of using a firearm while committing a violent crime, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, and one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 2, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Kent County Superior Court.

Ericka Buonanno (age 23) Providence, RI P1-2020-1881BG

On July 1, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ericka Buonanno with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, one count of using a firearm while committing a violent crime, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, and one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 2, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Kent County Superior Court.

###

