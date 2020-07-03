Crown Uniform and Linen Announces New Post on Healthcare Linen Service Issues for MA NH ME RI and CT
Crown Uniform and Linen is announcing a new post on linen service issues in key New England states as society begins to reopen.
We are excited to lead the way in the linen service industry to a safe reopening of businesses including healthcare businesses.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, a best-in-class uniform and linen service supporting New England states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island at https://crownuniform.com/, is proud to announce a new blog post on healthcare linen service priorities as society reopens after the Coronavirus Pandemic. New requirements are spurring all types of businesses, including doctor's office, dental practices, and all types of healthcare businesses, to increase the demand for linen services.
— Plato Spilios
"We are excited to lead the way in the linen service industry to a safe reopening of businesses including healthcare businesses in our core states such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, and New Hampshire," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "Our new blog post touches on some of the issues we find as healthcare and medical industries not only reopen but increase capacity."
Interested persons can read the new post at https://crownuniform.com/coronavirus-means-that-the-healthcare-sector-needs-even-more-linens/. The post explains how not only restaurants and other public-facing businesses face challenges but how New England healthcare and medical businesses such as doctor's offices and dental practices need to increase their demand for linens. An example would be that many dentists now change their uniforms between every patient, thus substantially increasing the need for cloth-based uniforms. Crown Uniform provides best-in-class linen services for all of medical, from the largest hospitals in Boston, Providence, and Nashua to much smaller medical establishments. Many doctors and dentists are exceedingly happy when they find a local linen service that can cater to their needs. Persons who want to dig deeper into Crown Uniform's medical and healthcare linen service offerings are encouraged to visit their informational page at https://crownuniform.com/healthcare/.
WORKING TO GET NEW ENGLAND BACK TO WORK
Here is the background on this release. The New England states such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are in the midst of a grand but safe reopening. Crown Uniform is working with all its partners to ensure that it participates in the safe reopening of New England society. Indeed, Crown would like to draw attention to Purafier at https://purafier.com/, which is a Massachusetts-based hand sanitizer manufacturer. Purifier and Crown, together, offer New England businesses a "one stop shop" to beef up their sanitization and cleanliness protocols. Interested persons are urged to visit the websites and reach out for a no obligation consultation on how Crown can help them revitalize their business in this new environment.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly / green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
