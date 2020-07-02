Travel Advisory: New Lane Shift Coming for I-295 North in Warwick

As part of ongoing repairs to the Knight Bridge, which carries I-295 over I-95 South, just prior to Exit 1A in Warwick, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes on I-295 North to the right on Monday, July 6.

The lane shift will remain in place for approximately one month before it will be adjusted to shift all traffic to the left. At the end of each phase of lane shifts, occurring in early August and again in early September, RIDOT will close one of the two travel lanes for a three-day, extended weekend closure. RIDOT will provide further information as these dates draw nearer.

The Knight Bridge is one of six bridges along the I-95 corridor from Warwick to West Greenwich that is part of the $10.8-million Bridge Group 5 project. RIDOT is performing preservation-level maintenance to all these structures to extend their service lives, avoiding the need for far more expensive bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects in the future. The entire six-bridge project will be complete by the end of 2020.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 5 project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.