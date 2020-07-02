- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (June 21-27)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 2, 2020) — The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,006 for the week of June 21 to June 27, 2020. There were 83,959 weekly claims filed during that same week. A total of $23,664,687 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $45,719,400 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $1,360,865 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $70,961,499 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 1,680 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims June 21-27 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 06/21/20 to 06/27/20 5,006 83,959 $23,664,687 $45,719,400 Combined Benefits $70,961,499 Week over Week 4,961 1% 84,557 -0.71% $23,868,989 -1% $45,756,510 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 343% 8,856 848% $2,876,354 723% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims June 21-27 Total Combined Claims March 15 to June 27, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 06/21/20 to 06/27/20 1,680 $15,088,927 Traditional 198,859 $823,778,500 Week over Week 1,629 3.1% $16,246,145 -7.11% PUA 34,803 $81,516,184

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on June 20, 2020 was 5,621. A total of 7,039 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits.

“The unemployment insurance program has been an incredible stabilizer for those that have and continue to see disruption to their employment as we move towards economic recovery,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However the stability found in unemployment is temporary, and about to change dramatically with the loss of the $600 weekly stimulus at the end of July 2020. We continue to encourage claimants to seek ongoing stability in the many job opportunities currently available.”

Individuals looking for work can access nearly 25,000 job openings in a wide variety of industries at jobs.utah.gov. The department will also be hosting a virtual job fair on July 30, 2020.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were Office and Administrative Support (12.2%), Management Occupations (9.4%), and Production Occupations (8.8%).

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were Salt Lake (38.7%), Utah (13.6%), Weber (7.9%), Davis (7.6%), and Washington (5.3%).

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

