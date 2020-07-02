Cindy Hersom Speaks Out on Acting with Integrity and Leading a Balanced Lifestyle
In a recent interview, Cindy Hersom shared what she has learned throughout her careerCHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Hersom was recently featured in an interview with Thrive Global. She spoke about what she has learned throughout her career, through which she has acted in a variety of different roles supporting senior executives.
As a seasoned executive assistant and event planner, Cindy Hersom has worked in several other capacities, including project manager, patient coordinator, and operations director. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.
In her interview, Cindy Hersom shared how the best piece of advice she ever received was to act with integrity and treat everyone with the same amount of respect, whether they work as a CEO or the janitor. She expressed the importance of listening with curiosity and speaking with candor.
She further shared how leading a balanced lifestyle has been crucial to her personal growth. She shared how she works to improve and maintain her mental and physical health, allowing her to lead a happy and fulfilled life.
Cindy Hersom also shared one of the biggest life lessons she has learned.
“You have to be patient in your life. Patience is one of the keys to success and people who cannot afford to wait should not expect better results,” said Cindy Hersom.
“As a society we benefit from recognizing that some things are worth waiting for.”
For more information, please visit: cindyhersom.com.
About Cindy Hersom
Cindy Hersom holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa. She has worked in numerous different fields and capacities, including working as executive assistant to the chairman, corporate event planner, project manager, patient coordinator, and operations director. Throughout her career, she has mastered various skills including reconciling monthly expense reports, conducting research to prepare for board meetings, gathering and proofing briefing materials, agendas and decks for all executive-level meetings, researching, proposing and implementing vendor services to decrease costs to organization, database and presentation software mastery, financial management including international business, and collaborating with marketing, event services and sales teams within the company on special projects and events. She resides in Chicago, Illinois.
Cindy Hersom
Business Professional
+1 (312) 340-9300
email us here