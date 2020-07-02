/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breeden Company Acquires Forest Springs Mobile Home Community

Virginia Beach, VA – July 2, 2020 – The Breeden Company, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest real estate Companies, announces its latest acquisition and addition to its portfolio of residential communities. Forest Springs Mobile Home Community, located in Charlottesville, Virginia, consisting of 105 mobile home sites on approximately 24 acres of land will join The Breeden Company’s robust real estate portfolio.

The Breeden Company’s primary business is building and managing multifamily apartment communities and shopping centers. As the company continues to expand into the Charlottesville market, the construction division of the company will soon commence construction of a $62,000,000 apartment community on a parcel of land adjacent to the Forest Springs Mobile Home Community, which is expected to take four years to complete and stabilize.

The Breeden Company is a nationally recognized real estate services company with over 50 years of expertise in every facet of the industry. Breeden Property Management, Breeden Realty and Breeden Construction are the three major subsidiaries of The Breeden Company, with a combined portfolio of nearly 12,000 apartments, over 2 million square feet of retail and office space. Both Breeden Property Management and Breeden Construction are national award winners on their own merit and provide third party services to select clients. Family owned and operated since 1961, The Breeden Company has grown into one of the most valued real estate development firms on the East Coast.

