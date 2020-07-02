VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”), an international solar and critical power services company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (“J.A. Martin”) has recently been awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm. Located 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Orange in New South Wales, the project will be the second Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor Grupo Gransolar (“GRS”). The Molong project brings J.A. Martin’s total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 150 MWdc, a milestone reached within 3 years of commencing solar operations.

Expected to be energised later this year, the Molong Solar Farm will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 11,000 homes and avoid over 53,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. Construction of the facility will create about 160 local jobs.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, “J.A. Martin is very pleased to have been awarded this contract for the Molong Solar Farm. We look forward to working once again with GRS to deliver another world-class solar farm, and to support infrastructure growth and economic recovery in regional New South Wales.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international solar and critical power services company, providing critical energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions to a diverse range of commercial and industrial customers, including the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects.

About J.A. Martin

J.A. Martin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1968, J.A. Martin specialises in delivering industrial electrical engineering and power services, including solar engineering design, procurement and construction (EPC).

About Grupo Gransolar

Grupo Gransolar is a company specialized in the construction of photovoltaic plants and their connection to the grid, with a great international projection and operating in the five continents. With more than 14 years of experience and 97 plants operating worldwide, our services and solutions guarantee the viability of any installation. Recently, we have reached 2GW of installed power with projects as relevant as one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the world, built in the Middle East and North Africa region; two of the largest solar plants in South Africa; the largest solar park in Panama in operation; or one of the largest plants built in Australia. Our business strategy, which consists of developing, building and operating small and large-scale projects, adapting ourselves to the needs, has allowed us to reach an optimum level of excellence to continue growing as one of the leading EPC contractors at an international level.

