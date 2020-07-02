Kennedy Demands Answers From Brownley On Law Enforcement

Stands Firmly With Law Enforcement

Ronald Reagan once said that evil is powerless if the good are unafraid. Bravery in the face of evil is what our police exhibit every single day when they put on their uniforms to keep us safe.” — Ronda Kennedy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, posed four questions to Congresswoman Julia Brownley on issues relating to law enforcement. Kennedy also condemned Brownleys’s continued silence on the vandalism of statues and police memorials in California. Kennedy also reiterated her unwavering support of law enforcement and promised to fight in Congress, Democratic attempts to defund the police. Kennedy asked Brownley to answer the following questions:

1. Do you favor defunding police?

2. Do you favor police free zones in California

3. Do you favor pulling law enforcement from California schools?

4. Do you believe there is systematic racism in California law enforcement?

“Democrats across the nation are pushing moves to defund law enforcement and create police free zones as we are seeing in Seattle with CHOP”, said Ronda Kennedy. “The people of the Twenty-Sixth District have a right to know if Julia Brownley will vote to defund our law enforcement, create police free zones, and pull police from our schools. And more importantly the citizens of the district and the brave men and women of our law enforcement community deserve to know if Julia Brownley thinks they are racist.

“I stand firmly with law enforcement,” continued Kennedy. “Ronald Reagan once said that evil is powerless if the good are unafraid. Bravery in the face of evil is what our police exhibit every single day when they put on their uniforms and go to work to keep us safe. As a mother of six, I am glad they are in our schools protecting our children. Julia Brownley’s silence on law enforcement sends a message that she sides with the criminals not with law abiding citizens and law enforcement.”

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

