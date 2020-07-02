Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Globex Completes Acquisition of Silidor/New Marlon Gold Mines Package

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that we have acquired the final claim covering the southern half of the New Marlon Gold Mine property which, along with our previously held claims, consolidates the Silidor and New Marlon Gold Mines assets located in Rouyn township, Quebec, immediately northwest and adjoining the town of Rouyn-Noranda.

The property covering 293 hectares includes two former gold mines, the Silidor Gold Mine which produced 2,959,091 tonnes grading 5.08 g/t gold between 1990 and 1999 and the New Marlon Gold Mine which produced 98,140 tonnes grading 6.14 g/t gold from 1947 to 1949. It is reported that the New Marlon Mine closed due to a low gold price.
(* Source of production data: Sigeom)

Globex has completed a 25 metre line spaced aeromag survey over the property.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

54,631,852 shares issued and outstanding﻿

