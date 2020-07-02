Globex Completes Acquisition of Silidor/New Marlon Gold Mines Package

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that we have acquired the final claim covering the southern half of the New Marlon Gold Mine property which, along with our previously held claims, consolidates the Silidor and New Marlon Gold Mines assets located in Rouyn township, Quebec, immediately northwest and adjoining the town of Rouyn-Noranda.



The property covering 293 hectares includes two former gold mines, the Silidor Gold Mine which produced 2,959,091 tonnes grading 5.08 g/t gold between 1990 and 1999 and the New Marlon Gold Mine which produced 98,140 tonnes grading 6.14 g/t gold from 1947 to 1949. It is reported that the New Marlon Mine closed due to a low gold price.

(* Source of production data: Sigeom)

Globex has completed a 25 metre line spaced aeromag survey over the property.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

54,631,852 shares issued and outstanding﻿

