II-VI Incorporated Wins Top External Provider 2019 Award from Valiant TMS

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of high-power laser solutions for advanced materials processing, today announced that it has won the Top External Provider 2019 Award from Valiant TMS.



Valiant TMS virtually presented II-VI with the award in recognition of II-VI’s strong performance as a valued supplier of remote laser welding heads.

“II-VI is well deserving of the Valiant TMS ‘Top External Provider’ award,” said Ian Cross, Chief Engineer, Joining, Valiant TMS. “In all areas II-VI has met or exceeded our expectations. Their product quality is excellent, they react to issues very quickly, and their support consistently meets our needs. II-VI is definitely a supplier we would work with in the future and recommend to others.”

“It’s very exciting to be working with Valiant TMS, a full-service Industry 4.0 system integrator with a great market reach and a leader in delivering intelligent automation solutions,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “II-VI’s RLSK delivers ultimate versatility, making it an essential part of Valiant TMS’s solution toolkit for a wide range of tasks in both conventional and electric vehicle manufacturing.”

The new advanced operation of the RLSK laser processing head can be demonstrated at any of II-VI’s global applications labs, where custom processes can be developed to customer requirements. The RLSK is available with optional seam tracking and process monitoring features. The laser processing heads are supported by II-VI’s popular RLSK Studio software suite.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us





