Kirkland Lake Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL)(ASX:KLA) reports that at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2020, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.



Based on proxies received, 210,350,317 common shares of the Company, representing 75.87% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD Jonathan Gill 178,683,301 92.54% 14,403,453 7.46% Peter Grosskopf 100,523,312 52.06% 92,563,443 47.94% Ingrid Hibbard 156,245,873 80.92% 36,840,881 19.08% Arnold Klassen 148,885,445 77.11% 44,201,309 22.89% Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 178,631,957 92.51% 14,454,735 7.49% Anthony Makuch 190,922,688 98.88% 2,164,066 1.12% Barry Olson 179,264,634 92.84% 13,822,120 7.16% Jeff Parr 177,259,274 91.80% 15,827,481 8.20%

The Company would like to clarify that a significant number of withhold votes attributable to Mr. Grosskopf are as a result him being over boarded under the provisions of Glass Lewis. The Company would like to assure shareholders that this is being rectified and that Mr. Grosskopf will be resigning from his other board position effective July 29, 2020. As a result, following such resignation, Mr. Grosskopf will only sit on one outside Board, being Kirkland Lake Gold.

Jeff Parr, Chairman of the Board commented, “We fully appreciate shareholder concerns on over boarding and the challenges which arise when directors are over extended. Given the significant responsibility and time commitment required of a Kirkland Lake Board member, we are very pleased to have resolved Peter Grosskopf’s over boarding issue. Peter is a valued Board member who brings a unique perspective and expertise to our Board. We will continue to implement best corporate governance practices going forward to ensure the alignment of interests between shareholders and the Board. We would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.”

In addition: (i) the number of directors to be elected to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed was fixed at eight, in accordance with the articles and by-laws of the Company; (ii) KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company’s approach to executive compensation was passed; and (iv) amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan were all passed by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

