Star2Star Receives 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

SARASOTA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Star2Star as a 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. This is the fourth consecutive year Star2Star has won this award.



Star2Star was recognized for their enterprise communications and collaboration platform, which offers end-to-end technology solutions for every business need. The company recently launched new bundled solution sets designed to help businesses overcome recent challenges due to COVID-19 as well as prepare them for the future. In addition, Star2Star’s business continuity bundle offers even more immediate relief to companies who may be struggling with the demands of remote work.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award for the fourth year in a row,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication our teams have put forth to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for the best value. We are proud to continuously offer better services and solutions, and honored to receive this prestigious award!”

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Star2Star as a 2020 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solutions,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Star2Star in their groundbreaking work on enterprise communications and collaboration technologies.”



About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.