Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,216 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is Conducting a Request for Proposals for Mediator Services

RFP for AGO Civil Rights Mediator Services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is conducting a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Mediator Services.  The RFP is available through the State of Vermont Office of Purchasing and Contracting at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php (MEDIATION SERVICES). 

 

Please be advised that all notifications, releases, and amendments associated with this RFP will be posted at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php

The State will make no attempt to contact interested parties with updated information. It is the responsibility of each bidder to periodically check the above web page for any and all notifications, releases and amendments associated with this RFP.

STATE CONTACT: Linda Wortman

TELEPHONE: (802) 828-4658

E-MAIL: linda.wortman@vermont.gov

Last modified: July 2, 2020

You just read:

Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is Conducting a Request for Proposals for Mediator Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.