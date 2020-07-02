Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is Conducting a Request for Proposals for Mediator Services

RFP for AGO Civil Rights Mediator Services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is conducting a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Mediator Services. The RFP is available through the State of Vermont Office of Purchasing and Contracting at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php (MEDIATION SERVICES).

Please be advised that all notifications, releases, and amendments associated with this RFP will be posted at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php

The State will make no attempt to contact interested parties with updated information. It is the responsibility of each bidder to periodically check the above web page for any and all notifications, releases and amendments associated with this RFP.

STATE CONTACT: Linda Wortman

TELEPHONE: (802) 828-4658

E-MAIL: linda.wortman@vermont.gov

Last modified: July 2, 2020