Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is Conducting a Request for Proposals for Mediator Services
RFP for AGO Civil Rights Mediator Services
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Unit is conducting a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Mediator Services. The RFP is available through the State of Vermont Office of Purchasing and Contracting at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php (MEDIATION SERVICES).
Please be advised that all notifications, releases, and amendments associated with this RFP will be posted at: http://www.bgs.state.vt.us/pca/bids/bids.php
The State will make no attempt to contact interested parties with updated information. It is the responsibility of each bidder to periodically check the above web page for any and all notifications, releases and amendments associated with this RFP.
STATE CONTACT: Linda Wortman
TELEPHONE: (802) 828-4658
E-MAIL: linda.wortman@vermont.gov
Last modified: July 2, 2020