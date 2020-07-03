Archipelago Announces The Signing of Two New Hotels

Archipelago International

Archipelago International is continuing to grow in the domestic market with two new hotels signed under the ASTON brand.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group is continuing to grow in the domestic market with two new hotels signed under the ASTON brand: ASTON Inn Boyolali and ASTON Inn Mojokerto.



ASTON Inn Boyolali

Debuting in June 2023, the signing of ASTON Inn Boyolali marks the first entry in Boyolali. The hotel will feature 155 guestrooms, a signature restaurant, a number of meeting and function rooms and comprehensive leisure facilities. The new ASTON is set to become the main social and business hub in the region.

ASTON Inn Mojokerto

Anticipated to open in June 2024, it will be the first ASTON branded hotel in the Mojokerto regency in East Java province. The hotel offers 150 guest rooms with a modern design and comfortable workspaces to accommodate work and play. Hotel facilities will include a signature restaurant, functional meeting space, a swimming pool and a fully-equipped fitness center.

‘With the success of our ASTON brand nationwide to-date, we are very confident that the new hotels will meet accelerating demand for stylish and affordable lodging, while bringing unrivaled international standards to both cities. The hotels will surely complement our existing portfolio in the Central and East Java provinces.’ said John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International operates Indonesia's largest portfolio of over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group's high-end to budget brands include ASTON, The Alana, Collection by ASTON, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nomad.