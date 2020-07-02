PSYC CEO Ms. Vanessa Luna Resigns Making Way For New Leadership

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) would like to announce to its valued share and stakeholders that Ms. Vanessa Luna has effectively resigned from her role as Chief Executive Officer/ Chairman of the Company which includes the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation (“MTrac”) effective at the end of business on June 30, 2020 and has been succeeded by Global’s former Chief Operating Officer and MTrac’s former VP of Operations, Mr. David A. Flores.



Ms. Luna spearheaded MTrac’s successful launch into the high-risk payment processing market sector which directly contributed to the Company’s first significant revenue earnings in 2019. Additionally, she was instrumental in the Company’s successful completion of its two-year financial audit, making the Company fully audited through 2019, which proved key in creating a level of transparency for shareholders. She has worked in recent months to effectively position PSYC within the emerging medicinal psychedelic industry.

“My time here with Global and MTrac has been a profoundly rewarding and memorable experience for me”, said Ms. Luna. “From the time I joined the Global family in October of 2016, I have dedicated a significant portion of my personal and professional life to the success of this Company and creating something of real value for our share and stakeholders. And despite the multitude of challenges I was faced with throughout that time, I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish. This decision was not easily made, although I chose this direction following a great deal of personal reflection, in what I believe is a necessary step to poise the Company for future success in the psychedelic space. This arena is uncharted territory for me, and although the business aspect is intriguing, my job is to identify the best path forward. I believe Global will go on to find industry experts, new and exciting management and staff, and will hopefully create a true presence for itself in this space. I find a great deal of peace of mind in knowing that I am leaving the Company in the very capable hands of Mr. Flores who has been alongside me here on this journey since the very beginning of it. Aside from myself, there is truly no one else who has the knowledge and understanding of the corporate and operational structure that makes up Global Trac Solutions today. In speaking with him on multiple occasions, I have become extremely encouraged to more intently understand the passion and energy he has for the medicinal psychedelic reform movement and I am more confident than ever in his capability of helping to successfully lead PSYC into this new and exciting chapter of its history.”

Said new Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “I am both elated and humbled to accept the baton that has been passed over to me from Ms. Luna and accept the distinguished role as CEO and Chairman of Global Trac Solutions. I want to personally thank Ms. Luna for the tremendous sacrifice and hard work she has exhibited over the last few years as CEO of both Global and MTrac. Because of her leadership, the Company today stands in a considerably more adequate, transparent, and effective position than it has perhaps ever before, and I am positively encouraged by the job she has done in recent months with repositioning the Company within an entirely new industry that I believe has a significant amount of growth potential and that I look forward to not only strategically tapping into, but ultimately monetizing for the long-term performance benefit of PSYC. In the coming weeks, it is my intent to share more details as it relates to my vision for continuing and furthering the development of PSYC into a recognized and reputable resource within psychedelics and how I intend to deliver the value that our shareholders truly deserve.”

In closing Ms. Vanessa Luna stated, “To my fellow shareholders, I will be watching alongside you in deep anticipation of the future success of PSYC. It has been my pleasure to serve as your leader these past few years and I hope you will remain faithful and dedicated shareholders in following PSYC’s journey. It has truly been my pleasure, and I extend my sincerest thanks and unwavering gratitude to you all.”

