Gentherm Works with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, and ThermoAnalytics, Inc., a leading thermal modeling software development firm, today announced the companies’ joint efforts in developing advanced software to improve human thermal comfort predictions.



There is an increased need and demand from consumers to provide a personalized experience when they enter a vehicle. Individual comfort varies from person to person, and the year-long partnership resulted in the development of new and improved software solutions that can accurately predict an individual’s personalized comfort and wellness.

The collaboration improved upon existing abilities to predict passenger comfort by modeling the human body in the cabin of the vehicle to increase the number of body parts measured. The partnership moved beyond thermal comfort predictions to include the effects of moisture on human comfort. This is the first-time software will have the ability to predict comfort and discomfort caused by sweat from the human body.

These new advanced software capabilities enable Gentherm to improve the personalized thermal comfort experience provided through the Company’s Climate Control Seat (CCS®) and future ClimateSense™ solutions. ClimateSense™ is Gentherm’s microclimate thermal comfort system that is comprised of advanced thermal delivery methods, integrated electronics, embedded software, and a revolutionary thermophysiology based human-centric control algorithm. ThermoAnalytics has added new functionality to their software based on the partnership with Gentherm, and these new features will be integrated into ThermoAnalytics’ robust suite of thermal modeling software.

“The need for improved personal comfort is paramount and taking a human-centric approach to understanding and delivering personalized thermal comfort has allowed us to accelerate our continued innovation of industry-leading thermal solutions,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “Our partnership with ThermoAnalytics leverages predictive analytics and allows us to bring future products like our ClimateSense™ solution to market faster.”

“Working with a company like Gentherm who embrace model-based systems engineering is the kind of partnership we seek and can provide the most value to their product design,” said Keith Johnson, President and CEO of ThermoAnalytics. “ThermoAnalytics and Gentherm will be leading the next generation automotive electrification movement to ensure that personal thermal comfort does not take a back seat to vehicle performance and range.”

The improved software will only be available to select customers.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About ThermoAnalytics, Inc.

ThermoAnalytics (TAI) is a global developer of thermal, fluid-flow, and infrared modeling software based out of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Over 20 years of experience has contributed to the evolution of their software, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, architecture, defense, textiles, and manufacturing. Applications include underhood models, exhaust and underbody simulation, HVAC, cabin, transient brakes, battery packs for HEV/EV, electronics, and other thermally sensitive components. For more information, go to www.thermoanalytics.com.