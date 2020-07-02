Dr. David G. Kallend joins DalCor Pharmaceuticals as Chief Scientific Officer

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and MONTREAL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DalCor Pharmaceuticals today announced the appointment of Dr. David G. Kallend as Chief Scientific Officer effective July 1, 2020. Dr. Kallend joins DalCor from The Medicines Company where he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. He has extensive scientific, medical, and regulatory expertise and experience having been instrumental in clinical development and health authority approvals across different therapeutic areas.



“Dr. Kallend is joining DalCor at a critical time in the development of dalcetrapib as we move towards the final results of the dal-GenE clinical trial,” said Dr. Fouzia Laghrissi-Thode, CEO DalCor. “David’s knowledge of dalcetrapib and his experience in drug development will be invaluable to strengthen our scientific understanding on how this first precision medicine could improve patients’ cardiovascular outcomes.”

Dr. Kallend trained in medicine at King’s College School of Medicine and Dentistry in London UK, and worked in various hospital departments, culminating as a Research Fellow in the Department of Surgery, Royal Postgraduate Medical School Hammersmith Hospital. He joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1995 where he has worked for more than 20 years including as International Clinical Research Physician at Schering AG, Medical Director for AstraZeneca, where he worked on the Phase III regulatory studies, regulatory submission and approval of CRESTOR, and Group Medical Director / Global Clinical Leader, Cardiovascular & Metabolism at Roche where he led the Phase III clinical development program of dalcetrapib. Since January 2013 he has been with the Medicines Company where he held positions of Vice President, Global Medical Director and, since January 2018, Chief Medical Officer where he played a key role in the recent partnering discussions and subsequent acquisition by Novartis.

“Dalcetrapib has the potential to be the first precision medicine for AA genotype patients with acute coronary syndrome,” said Dr. Kallend. "I am delighted to be working with Dr. Laghrissi-Thode and the team to follow the science and eagerly await the results of the dal-GenE trial given the current unmet clinical need for patients with a recent acute coronary syndrome. It is exciting to be involved with this potentially groundbreaking therapy."

About DalCor

DalCor is pioneering precision medicine for patients with cardiovascular disease. By combining genetic and clinical insights, the company’s first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events and deliver superior cardiovascular outcome in a specific genetic subset of patients.

DalCor holds the worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib, together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib. The dal-GenE study is now fully randomized with more than 6,000 patients with data expected in 2021. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com .