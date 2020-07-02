Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,183 in the last 365 days.

Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 8510588. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 7, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10145440.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.4 million members as of March 31, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

Contact: 
Julie Trudell
Julie.Trudell@molinahealthcare.com
562-912-6720

Primary Logo

You just read:

Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.