FTI Consulting Expands Economic Consulting Segment with the Appointment of Two Senior Managing Directors in Germany

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Heiko Ziehms and Dr Ekaterina Lohwasser as Senior Managing Directors to lead the firm’s growth in the Economic Consulting segment in Germany.



Mr Ziehms lives in London and will divide his time between London and the FTI Consulting office in Frankfurt. Dr Lohwasser will be based in Munich. At FTI Consulting, they will focus on expert witness services such as quantification of damages, complex valuations or accounting issues in the context of international arbitration and litigation proceedings, with an emphasis on the German market.

Mr Ziehms joins FTI Consulting with over 20 years’ experience in expert work focused on the quantification of damages and forensic accounting in complex commercial disputes, as well as transaction advisory services. This includes breach of contract, M&A, joint venture, infrastructure, and insolvency-related matters. He has worked on matters in ICC, ICSID, DIS, LCIA, Swiss rules, and SIAC arbitration forums, ad hoc arbitrations and the courts.

Mr Ziehms has worked on some of the most high-profile corporate disputes in Europe, with values up to several billion euros, and is experienced in giving oral expert testimony. He also provides transaction advisory services and advises on completion mechanisms. He has advised on several hundred transactions, including landmark deals.

Dr Lohwasser joins FTI Consulting with 18 years’ experience in the German market. She is regularly appointed as an expert to assess damages and complex valuation issues, especially in international arbitration proceedings (ICC, DIS, LCIA, SCC, UNCITRAL, ad hoc) and has testified as an independent valuation expert in German court proceedings.

Dr Lohwasser has led numerous cross-border contentious projects with regard to the assessment of damages arising predominantly from breaches of sale and purchase agreements, investment treaty claims, commercial contracts, joint venture and shareholder agreements in matters with claims amounting to several billion euros.

“We continue to grow our practice and strengthen it with key appointments,” said Mark Bezant, a Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA and APAC Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting. “Heiko and Ekaterina have extensive experience working as valuation and damages experts, and they will be continuing to help expand our remit in Germany and German-speaking markets in Europe given the scale of the region’s economic and commercial activity. We are delighted that they have joined our practice.”

