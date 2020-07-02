Rising Through Pandemic: How OOm Remains Strong Amidst Global Economic Crisis
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses in Singapore to shut down. But, this SEO agency in Singapore remains strong. Read further to learn more.
Having an e-store does not naturally bring you sales—an effective performance marketing solution does.”SINGAPORE, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 3,800 businesses in Singapore have shut down in April as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a severe strain on the global economy, laying millions of enterprises to waste worldwide.
— Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm
According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, this figure is higher than the average of 3,700 recorded in the same period for the past five years. Alongside that is the decline in the formation of new businesses and the continued uptick on job losses—on top of the government cutting wage support for most sectors at the end of the circuit breaker.
Things could only get worse for businesses as these cessations are projected to continue in the succeeding months and it will not be until the middle of 2021 before we see a brighter outlook. These projections confirm that this recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will be far deeper and worse than the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
While it’s the case, however, there remain pockets of opportunities for businesses that are quick to adapt to the new normal. This ability is what has allowed OOm to rise through the COVID-19 pandemic and remain strong amidst a global economic crisis. As a digital marketing agency in Singapore, OOm is committed to helping their clients do the same.
Driving businesses to success, empowering its team members. OOm has always been dedicated to helping its clients achieve digital marketing success and equally supportive of strengthening the skillsets of their team members.
Amidst the COVID-19 situation, OOm has launched a program that would help SMEs move from offline to online in order to leverage digital marketing and achieve business continuity.
The OOm Digital Performance Marketing Solution (DPMS) includes 1 month of Google or Facebook performance marketing campaign at a discounted rate of $2,000—a huge slash off its original price of $9,500. The service is packaged with a complimentary $1,000 advertising credits.
“The objective of launching OOm DPMS is to help businesses who have started their digital business transformation to really make it work,” said Wyvan Xu, COO, and Co-Founder of OOm.
“Having an e-store does not naturally bring you sales—an effective performance marketing solution does. So, we want to empower our clients to understand how it should be and how OOm can be their extended marketing partners in achieving their business goals together,” he added.
Additionally, OOm has seized the opportunity during the circuit breaker to upgrade the skills of their Paid Performance Strategists by undergoing the Google Digital Guru Green Belt program.
Initially introduced in 2018, the program is an opportunity for selected agency members to advance their performance advertising expertise. The participants have explored media planning tools and engaged in decision-making workshops to learn the latest techniques and strategies for lead generation and brand awareness.
“We are at a time of uncertainty. But, here at OOm, we see it as a time to strengthen the skills of our teams,” Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, said in a statement.
“We have always been investing in the career progression of our in-house talents and this work-from-home period is no exception. If anything, it has given us an opportunity for them to strengthen and build confidence in their professional knowledge through Google Digital Guru,” he added.
The Green Belt program is the first of the three levels of Google Digital Guru certification classes: Green Belt, Blue Belt, and Black Belt.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented series of challenges across industries. But, forward-thinking businesses can help minimise their global impact and maintain their market share by proper planning.
As consumers spend more time online, a smart digital marketing strategy can serve as a way to take advantage of new markets, platforms, and technologies. While there has been a drastic change in the demands and expectations in online marketing, what remains consistent is OOm’s commitment to delivering high-quality SEO service in Singapore to ensure that their clients can keep up with the industry trends.
For more information about the OOm Digital Performance Marketing Solution, visit their website today.
Ian Cheow
OOm
+65 9847 4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn