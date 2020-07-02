Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Wrongfully Terminated Employees in Los Angeles

One of California's top employment law firms offers legal representation to employees in the Los Angeles area wrongfully terminated from their jobs.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. announced today that the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. provides representation to wrongfully terminated employees in Los Angeles.

"In California, there are laws which limit an employer's right to terminate its employees," a company spokesperson said. "An employee cannot be terminated for reasons that violate the law. We routinely represent and fight for employees who have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs for illegal reasons."

Those who have been fired from their jobs, and feel like they were fired illegally often ask questions like:

• My employer terminated me because I opposed its discriminatory policies. Do I have any rights?

• I asked my employer to provide me an accommodation due to my pregnancy, and they told me that they could not do it. One week later, I was fired; do I have any rights?

• What if I am an independent contractor; can I sue for wrongful termination?

• Can I sue my supervisor for wrongfully terminating me?

• My employer claims they terminated me because of my performance, but I believe I was terminated because I rejected my boss's sexual advances. What do I do?

• I think it was unfair that I was fired, but how do I know if my employer terminated me wrongfully?

"We offer complimentary case evaluations to folks who feel that they have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs," the company spokesman said. "It is unlawful for an employer to terminate an employee because of that employees' "protected" characteristics or actions. Such "protected" characteristics include but are not limited to race, religion, gender, disability, age, and sexual orientation. "Protected" activities include but are not limited to the taking of medical leave, complaining about or opposing prohibited discrimination, harassment, or other unlawful conduct. Victims of wrongful termination should contact an unlawful termination attorney to discuss their specific situation and see if they have a case.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call the Akopyan Law Firm at (818) 509-9975 today.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

