Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Field Service Management (FSM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Field Service Management (FSM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Field Service Management (FSM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market. This report focused on Field Service Management (FSM) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Field Service Management (FSM) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Field Service Management (FSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Service Management (FSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accruent
Acumatica
Astea
Clicksoftware
Comarch
Connect My World
Coresystems
Fieldaware
Geoconcept
IBM
IFs
Infor
Jobber
KickserV
Microsoft
Oracle
Overit
Praxedo
Salesforce
SAp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy & Utilities
Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Construction & Real Estate
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Field Service Management (FSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Field Service Management (FSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Service Management (FSM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Energy & Utilities
1.5.3 Telecom
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 BFSI
1.5.7 Construction & Real Estate
1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accruent
13.1.1 Accruent Company Details
13.1.2 Accruent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Accruent Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.1.4 Accruent Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accruent Recent Development
13.2 Acumatica
13.2.1 Acumatica Company Details
13.2.2 Acumatica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Acumatica Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.2.4 Acumatica Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Acumatica Recent Development
13.3 Astea
13.3.1 Astea Company Details
13.3.2 Astea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Astea Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.3.4 Astea Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Astea Recent Development
13.4 Clicksoftware
13.4.1 Clicksoftware Company Details
13.4.2 Clicksoftware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Clicksoftware Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.4.4 Clicksoftware Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Clicksoftware Recent Development
13.5 Comarch
13.5.1 Comarch Company Details
13.5.2 Comarch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.5.4 Comarch Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Comarch Recent Development
13.6 Connect My World
13.6.1 Connect My World Company Details
13.6.2 Connect My World Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Connect My World Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.6.4 Connect My World Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Connect My World Recent Development
13.7 Coresystems
13.7.1 Coresystems Company Details
13.7.2 Coresystems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Coresystems Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.7.4 Coresystems Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Coresystems Recent Development
13.8 Fieldaware
13.8.1 Fieldaware Company Details
13.8.2 Fieldaware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Fieldaware Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.8.4 Fieldaware Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Fieldaware Recent Development
13.9 Geoconcept
13.9.1 Geoconcept Company Details
13.9.2 Geoconcept Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Geoconcept Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.9.4 Geoconcept Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Geoconcept Recent Development
13.10 IBM
13.10.1 IBM Company Details
13.10.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 IBM Field Service Management (FSM) Introduction
13.10.4 IBM Revenue in Field Service Management (FSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 IBM Recent Development
13.11 IFs
13.12 Infor
13.13 Jobber
13.14 KickserV
13.15 Microsoft
13.16 Oracle
13.17 Overit
13.18 Praxedo
13.19 Salesforce
13.20 Sap
Continued….
