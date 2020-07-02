Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Field Service Management (FSM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 2, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Field Service Management (FSM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Field Service Management (FSM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market. This report focused on Field Service Management (FSM) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Field Service Management (FSM) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Field Service Management (FSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Service Management (FSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accruent

Acumatica

Astea

Clicksoftware

Comarch

Connect My World

Coresystems

Fieldaware

Geoconcept

IBM

IFs

Infor

Jobber

KickserV

Microsoft

Oracle

Overit

Praxedo

Salesforce

SAp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Service Management (FSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Service Management (FSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Service Management (FSM) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Continued….

