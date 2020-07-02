The Poet Dena shares poetry collection about living with and healing from depression and emotional trauma

‘On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee’ released

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Poet Dena wanted to share her journey of recovery from depression and emotional trauma she experienced in her life. This objective prompted her to share therapeutic poetry in her book titled “On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee” (published by AuthorHouse). For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Road-Through-Eyes-Adoptee/dp/1546268758.

The Poet Dena’s work takes readers through many significant times in her life. It will especially strike chords within many adoptees. There is also a glorious, joyful side of this poetry. Readers can view the author’s video by clicking this link

“I think that a lot of the readers will identify with the emotions expressed and with the situations gone through in the poems,” The Poet Dena says.

An excerpt from the poem “Heart & Soul”:

Reading other people's stories

Be they real or fictionalized

Studying how they expressed feelings

Was instrumental in opening my eyes

“On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee”

By The Poet Dena

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781546268758

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781546268741

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

The Poet Dena is an adopted child who began life as Geraldine and chose the name of her youngest "inner child" for her own voice as a poet.

