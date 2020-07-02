Book offers a roadmap to help couples strengthen their relationship and build a successful, lasting life together

Trish-Purnell Webb and John Flanagan release ‘365 Simple Ideas to Improve Your Relationship’

/EIN News/ -- GOLD COAST, Australia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trish Purnell-Webb and John Flanagan have been working with couples for over 20 years and have helped many couples get their relationships back on track after difficult times only to find that some couples would eventually relapse back to their old patterns. Relapse is a common outcome of all kinds of medical, health and personal change programs. They wanted to create a simple, easy to follow, manual for couples to follow each day that would prevent relapse and would assist them to continue to have stable, secure and loving relationships.

In “365 Simple Ideas to Improve Your Relationship” (published by Balboa Press AU), Purnell-Webb and Flanagan offers daily tips that provide simple, common sense, safe handrails to stabilize, strengthen and deepen intimacy and connection through doing small practical things with positive intention. These tips and tasks were originally written to assist and support couples who had attended their Art and Science of Love Couples workshops, or who had attended therapy with them, to maintain the progress they had made in their relationships and to ward off relapse back into a dissatisfying and disconnected relationship. They are mostly simple ideas or illustrations to help couples make a range of small, positive changes in their daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly lives together.

“Creating and maintaining a close, connected relationship has never been harder than today with all the distractions of social media, children, work, and expectations from friends. This book provides a simple daily ritual for completing a simple task that will benefit your most important relationship, the one with your intimate partner,” the authors say. “These tips and tasks are mainly drawn from or support the concepts and principles identified by Dr. John Gottman (2015) during his 40-plus years of research into what makes relationships succeed or fail. This is a book based on real evidence, not just one person's ideas.”

“365 Simple Ideas to Improve Your Relationship” serves as a roadmap couples and families can keep following for the rest of their lives that will continue to help them strengthen their relationships and build a successful, lasting life together. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/365-simple-ideas-to-improve-your-relationship-trish-purnell-webb/1137138668?ean=9781504321426.

“365 Simple Ideas to Improve Your Relationship”

By Trish Purnell-Webb and John Flanagan

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 600 pages | ISBN 9781504321426

E-Book | 600 pages | ISBN 9781504321433

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

Trish Purnell-Webb is a clinical psychologist, clinical director of the Burleigh Heads Psychology Clinic in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia, and the senior partner of Relationship Institute Australasia. She is also a senior certified Gottman Method Couples Therapist, master trainer and consultant for the Gottman Institute having trained directly with Drs. John and Julie Gottman. She has been in private practice on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia since 1997. She lives by the beach at Burleigh Heads in Queensland, Australia and has been married since 1978 to Mark and together, they have three married adult children and five grandchildren.

John Flanagan, since completing his bachelor’s degree in social work in 1988 and later a master’s degree in Gestalt therapy, has had an extensive history in direct service delivery with couples, families and young people, as well as in organizational development and training. He has also completed his Certificate IV in Workplace Training and Assessment and has delivered a broad range of training both accredited and non-accredited. Over the last 10 years, he has provided a range of psycho-educational group programs to Australian veterans and their families. He has also provided training to many human service organizations in Australia and New Zealand. He has been married for 18 years to his wife Tracey and together they are the proud parents of Liam and Maggie.

