Witness love as the author speaks her truth about finding, losing and embracing it in ‘Dust from the Attic’

Lois A. Goldstein announces publication of her debut poetry collection

/EIN News/ -- LEWES, Del., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lois A. Goldstein offers a look inside a life of love, heartbreak, and the realization of a lifelong truth in her debut volume of poems titled “Dust from the Attic” (published by Archway Publishing).

Within her first collection of poems, Goldstein not only reflects on her diverse experiences of love and loss, but also on humorous moments, the fascinating aspects of human nature, and her internal struggles as she found the courage to embrace her true self and come out as a lesbian at the age of 71.

“This collection of poetry takes a fearless look at love and loss through the eyes and wisdom as only an older woman can see,” Goldstein says. “Everybody knows some kind of love and can relate … love and loss is timeless.”

An excerpt from “MEMORIES BLANKET” in “Dust from the Attic”:

Whispers / In night’s silence / Tease and /Torment. / Visions / Of want / Streaming / In my mind, /

Awakening hopes / To struggle, / Not with / Dreams and / Memories, but / Remembering / Truth and love.

“Dust from the Attic” is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Dust-Attic-Lois-Goldstein/dp/1480884766.

“Dust from the Attic”

By Lois A. Goldstein

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884755

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884762

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884779

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lois A. Goldstein is a widowed native of New Jersey, avid writer, lung-cancer survivor and devoted mother to her two children. Now retired, Goldstein is enjoying the freedom to pursue her dream of writing full-time. She divides her time between the Pennsylvania mountains and the Delaware coast. “Dust from the Attic” is her first published collection of poems.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 888-242-5904 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com